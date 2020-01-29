All Our Actions Are Dedicated To The Nation: Army Responds After Tapan Bose's Shocker

The Indian Army reacted to the comments of activist Tapan Bose where he insulted the armed forces and stated that the Pakistani and Indian Army were 'alike', stating that they 'reject' the attempt to malign the image of the Indian Army.

In a shocking statement, Bose had said, "Pakistan is not an enemy country, ruling class of India & Pakistan are alike. Our armies are alike too, their army kills their people and our army kills our people, there is no difference between them."

Reacting to this, the Indian Army tweeted a list of its values and morals which sent a clear message on how 'different' the Indian Army was to its Pakistani counterpart.

Indian Army officials on activist Tapan Bose's comment "Pakistan Army&Indian Army are alike": Indian Army strengthens the idea of India&lives by the national values. Army is dedicated to preserve national interests, safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity&unity of our Nation pic.twitter.com/vPBycyWwJI — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

'Indian Army upholds the ideals of the Constitution'

The Indian Army tweeted on how throughout these years it has upheld the Constitution and fought internal and external wars working only on the directions of the Government of India. It is no hidden fact that the Pakistan Army throughout history has caused political turmoil in Pakistan. Although the country 'claims' to be a democracy, since its creation in 1947, it has spent several decades under military rule, and even as recently as the 2018 elections, was accused of planting Imran Khan in the Prime Minister's seat.

"We uphold the ideals of the Constitution, thwart proxy wars, defeat internal threats, assist our Government and the people of India and all our actions are dedicated to the Nation. Indian Army doesn't discriminate on account of caste, creed or religion," read the Indian Army's statement.

