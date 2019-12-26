Indian Army Responds To Pakistani Ceasefire Violations

The Indian Army on Wednesday night responded to the Pakistani army's ceasefire violation with artillery and mortar fire, during which heavy damage was inflicted upon Pakistan Army posts.

As per ANI, one Indian Army Subedar was martyred in firing from the Pakistani side. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place along the Line of Control in the Uri sector on December 25.

Indian Army sources: Indian Army responded to Pakistani ceasefire violations by responding with artillery and mortar fire in which damage was inflicted upon Pakistan Army positions. One Indian Army Subedar lost his life in Pakistani firing. — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

Pakistan Army also informed about two of its soldiers being killed in the Dewa sector of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier this month, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had stated that the situation on the Line of Control can worsen further and that the Indian Army is always ready for the escalation matrix.

The Centre had also informed Rajya Sabha that there were 950 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir region from August to October.

"There have been 950 incidents of Ceasefire Violations along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir region during the last three months (August to October 2019)," Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Shripad Naik had said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister had informed that the appropriate retaliation was carried out by the Indian Army. In his reply, he had also said that the violations of ceasefire and infiltration were discussed with the Pakistani authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate General of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries.

Pakistan violates ceasefire on multiple occasions

Earlier on December 22, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Even on the intervening night of December 21 and the following day, Pakistan Army reportedly violated the ceasefire at multiple locations in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati, and Poonch which was retaliated by the Indian Army befittingly.

(With inputs from ANI)