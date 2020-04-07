Amid COVID-19 Spread, Indian Army To Take Over Screening Duties At Narela Quarantine Camp

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian Army will take over the screening duties at the Narela quarantine camp. The additional Army medical staff is currently working along with civil medical professionals as part of the process, Army sources said. They added that in the interest of the smooth running of the facility, it is being ensured that the takeover process is gradual.

"It is clarified that consequent to the request to take over medical screening setup at Narela camp, additional Army medical staff is currently working along with civil medical professionals as part of the process of taking over the screening duties," sources said.

Sources earlier informed that the Indian Army is increasing the strength of medical personnel stationed at Narela Quarantine Camp from the current team of four doctors and eight paramedics to five doctors and thirty-one paramedics. Earlier on Sunday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had visited the COVID-19 camp at Narela and interacted with the doctors, volunteers and the military medical team.

Indian Army Primes For A 'new Kind Of War' Against Coronavirus

The Indian Army has joined the battle against the deadly Coronavirus as the nation grapples with a new enemy in the form of the pandemic that has taken the world hostage. The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army has been brought in to execute a wide range of activities in order to contain the spread of the pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir where they are deployed.

Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps have posted a beautiful video along with a poem, portraying the extensive activities they have undertaken to arrest the spread of the virus in the region.

Yeh pehli jang hai jisme koi maidan nahi hoga

Yeh pehli jang hai jisme asla nahi hoga

Yeh pehli jang hai jisme jang ka samaan nahi hoga

Yeh pehli jang hai hume gharon mein beth ladni hai#IndianArmy #Kashmir #CoronaMuktAwaam #OpNamaste #COVID @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/FuRrKJu925 — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, according to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

(With Inputs from ANI)