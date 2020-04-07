WATCH: Fabled Indian Army Primes For A 'new Kind Of War' Against Coronavirus

The Indian Army has joined the battle against the deadly Coronavirus as the nation grapples with a new enemy in the form of the pandemic that has taken the world hostage. The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army has been brought in to execute a wide range of activities in order to contain the spread of the pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir where they are deployed.

Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps have posted a beautiful video along with a poem, portraying the extensive activities they have undertaken to arrest the spread of the virus in the region.

"This is first of its kind battle where there is no battleground

This is the first fight without arsenals

This is the first fight without arms and ammunition

This is the first fight which will have to be fought by staying home," Chinar Corps tweeted.

Yeh pehli jang hai jisme koi maidan nahi hoga

Yeh pehli jang hai jisme asla nahi hoga

Yeh pehli jang hai jisme jang ka samaan nahi hoga

Yeh pehli jang hai hume gharon mein beth ladni hai#IndianArmy #Kashmir #CoronaMuktAwaam #OpNamaste #COVID @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/FuRrKJu925 — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 7, 2020

In the video the army has showcased their activities which include sanitisation, spreading awareness against Coronavirus, distribution of food across the region, communicating medical advisories, making masks and sanitisers available for the population, promoting social distancing and conducting medical checkups all of which is the need of the hour considering the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

Indian Army primes for

COVID-19 in India

The nation is witnessing an alarming swell in the number of positive cases by the hour. With the nationwide lockdown in its 14th day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 4,280, of which 111 have succumbed to the infection while 3,851 cases are still active; 318 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.