Indian Army's Medical Team In Maldives To Set Up Coronavirus Testing Labs

After the government of India decided to assist the Maldives to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic as a humanitarian gesture, a team of Indian Army medical personnel including six doctors and eight paramedics was deployed in the Maldives from March 13. Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said on Monday stated that the team will set up a viral testing lab.

The Maldives had earlier requested the Indian government to supply protective gear and masks. The Maldives also participated in the SAARC video conference on ways to combat COVID-19 spread.

Earlier on March 13, the Government of India in a humanitarian gesture had decided to assist the Maldives to deal with the virus situation which has been declared by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic. The information was also shared by the official Twitter handle of India in the Maldives where they informed about India sending 'a large composite of a medical relief team. The Maldives has reported 13 positive Coronavirus cases to date.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Monday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 114 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

