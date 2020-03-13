India To Send Medical Relief Team To Maldives Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak that has taken the world hostage, Government of India in a humanitarian gesture has decided to provide assistance to the Maldives to deal with the virus situation which has been declared by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic.

Taking on #CoronavirusPandemic together 🇲🇻 🇮🇳



As a humanitarian gesture, India will:



a. send a large composite #Covid_19 ‘medical relief team’ tomorrow to assist Maldives health authorities



b. gift essential medicines to the GoM despite temporary export ban @MoFAmv @MoDmv pic.twitter.com/XJZ49G2gQQ — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) March 12, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Top Adviser To Iran's Ali Khamenei Quarantined With Virus Symptoms

Over 75 cases in India

As the world at large is fighting the outbreak of Coronavirus with countries like China, Italy, Iran, South Korea to name a few have borne the brunt of the deadly virus, the positive cases of the virus in India has soared up over 75 after three new cases were confirmed in Mumbai.

The initial three cases which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

READ | Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Urge People To Follow Advice Of Experts After Coronavirus Diagnosis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, the novel Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope.

READ | Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

India suspends all visas except few

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. As per the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands over 75.

READ | Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Tests Positive For Coronavirus