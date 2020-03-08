Maldives Confirms First Two Cases Of Coronavirus, 2 Islands Under Lockdown

The Maldives has confirmed its first two cases of deadly coronavirus outbreak on March 7 and placed two of its islands under effective quarantine, as authorities conducted further tests to contain the spread of the disease. As per the reports, the two infected people are expected to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who had returned to Italy and tested positive there. The tourism minister, Ali Waheed reportedly said that the two cases that tested positive are from a resort and the employees of the resort are now quarantined.

Health authorities restricts travel

He added that the economy of the country is mainly dependent on foreign tourists. Earlier, the Maldives Health Protection Agency reportedly said that two French nationals who showed symptoms on a second island had been put under isolation. The health authorities reportedly said that they had restricted travel to and from the Kuredu Island Resort and the Summer Island resort. It was not clear how many tourists were under lockdown on each of the islands.

Malta confirms first case

Meanwhile, Health Minister of Malta, Chris Fearne has reportedly confirmed the nation's first case of novel coronavirus on March 7. Fearne said that the patient is a 12-year-old girl who arrived from Italy on March 3. The minister added that the girl tested positive for the virus on early Saturday and is receiving treatment in a state hospital. The health minister reportedly said that the patient is doing well. According to the reports, she returned late last month from the northern Italian region of Trentino, passing through the capital city of Italy, Rome with her parents and sister and reported symptoms on Friday.

China has reported 28 new fatalities from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 3,097. Chinese health officials said on Saturday as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people globally. The virus that first emerged in China in December last year has spread to 97 countries and has infected 106,203 people, including 80,696 in China, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker.

