Indian Diaspora In Canada's Vancouver Hold 'Tiranga Yatra' Against Republic Day Violence

Days after India's national capital was rocked by violence and vandalism during a tractor rally held by farmers protesting against the agriculture laws, members of the Indian diaspora in Canada held a demonstration in Vancouver.

Indians took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the streets of Vancouver and rallied with the tricolour from Strawberry Hill in Surrey to the Consulate General of India, as a display of the bilateral relations between India and Canada. Cars adorned with the national flag were taken out for the rally and the demonstrators shouted slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Canada: Indian diaspora took out a 'Tiranga Yatra rally' in Vancouver from Strawberry Hill in Surrey to Consulate General of India in Vancouver as a display of the bilateral relations between India and Canada. pic.twitter.com/C6UfHfjPKn — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

The rally was organised in response to the Republic Day violence that occurred at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The demonstrators said they were saddened by the disrespect to the tricolour during the violent protests and therefore decided to hold a Tiranga rally in the Canadian city. The demonstrators said they stand with the government as well as the farmers and hoped for an early resolution of the issues at hand.

Republic Day Violence

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, a farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at various points in the national capital. Some protestors forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with the police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area witnessed chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters pelted stones at the cops and damaged public property. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs against the protesters. A total of 37 farm leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Kavita Kurnguti, Medha Patkar, and Yogendra Yadav have been named in one of the FIRs.

For over two months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping on Delhi's borders, seeking the repeal of three farm laws passed by the Parliament.

