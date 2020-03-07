'Indian Embassies Exude Receptivity And Extend Support,' Says EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Saturday, addressed the Global Business Summit at the national capital and spoke about the changing phases of businesses in India. Delivering his opening remarks, Jaishankar said, " I can say this with a great deal of confidence that today if you go to an Indian embassy, they exude a receptivity and extend a degree of support which perhaps Indian business would not have encountered a few years earlier."

Talking about India's defensive strategy in the past, Jaishankar stated that our capabilities were less and risk was more."There was a time when India was very defensive, our capabilities were less, risks were more, threats were higher, so we adopted the strategy of managing the world but staying away. We can't do that anymore, we are the 5th largest economy in the world. Now the nature of the world has changed," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also reassured businesses of Government support. "The rise of India is underway and it is based on businesses that expect the support of the government. They are entitled to and deserve our full backing."

EAM Jaishankar on CAA

During his address at the Global Business Summit, Jaishankar spoke about the Citizenship Amendment and Act and stated that everybody has a context when it comes to citizenship. "There are sections of the world outside the media. I engage with governments. I was in Brussels, I had 27 foreign Ministers in a room to whom I was talking. The point we make on CAA is that it can't be anybody's case that a government and parliament doesn't have the right to set terms of citizenship. We have tried to reduce a large number of stateless people we have in this country. Everybody, when they look at citizenship, has a context."

'Changing Nature Of Geo-politics'

While addressing a conference on March 2, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had spoken about the need to have a sober conversation on Changing Nature Of Geo-politics. "When ideologies, identities and history mix with business, politics, and strategy, it can create a very potent cocktail. But the need of the hour remains more sober conversations," Jaishankar added.

"Not only has the landscape become more difficult but the very articulation of interests has come under challenge. Competition is not just among states but often within them, reflecting the tension between the older order and the emerging one," he added.

