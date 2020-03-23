The Debate
Coronavirus: Indian Embassy In Malaysia Thanks FS Shringla, EAM Jaishankar For Support

General News

Indian embassy in Malaysia has reportedly thanked Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla & External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 21, as per reports

coronavirus

Indian Embassy in Malaysia has reportedly thanked Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 21 for aiding the stranded Indian nationals at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) by providing them with medicine and food supplies. As per reports, this move was taken after the Indian government's decision to suspend all international flights until March 29 to prevent imported cases of COVID-19 in the country. 

READ: Kerala CM Seeks MEA's Help To Evacuate About 250 Indian Students Stranded In Malaysia

High Commissioner thanks "corona warriors" 

Indian embassy tweeted on Sunday, "India Fights Coronavirus in applauding and expressing gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly round the clock to fight #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India." 
Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia, Mridul Kumar, along with his family also thanked "corona warriors" in India and Malaysia, as per reports. The embassy said that, ''High Commissioner and family thanking Corona warriors in India and Malaysia". 

READ: Naidu Praises Jaishankar's Quick Response In Bringing Back Stranded Indians From Malaysia

READ: Malaysia Announces First Two Fatalities From Coronavirus In The Country

READ: COVID-19: India Bans Travellers From Afghanistan, Philippines And Malaysia

(Pic Credit: @hcikl/Twitter)

