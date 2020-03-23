Coronavirus: Indian Embassy In Malaysia Thanks FS Shringla, EAM Jaishankar For Support

Indian Embassy in Malaysia has reportedly thanked Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 21 for aiding the stranded Indian nationals at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) by providing them with medicine and food supplies. As per reports, this move was taken after the Indian government's decision to suspend all international flights until March 29 to prevent imported cases of COVID-19 in the country.

High Commissioner thanks "corona warriors"

Indian embassy tweeted on Sunday, "India Fights Coronavirus in applauding and expressing gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly round the clock to fight #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India."

Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia, Mridul Kumar, along with his family also thanked "corona warriors" in India and Malaysia, as per reports. The embassy said that, ''High Commissioner and family thanking Corona warriors in India and Malaysia".

All Indian nationals in Malaysia urged to respect the movement restrictions. Pl stay safe, stay healthy.@MalaysiaMFA @MEAIndia https://t.co/FQJ9IYwhCa — India in Malaysia (@hcikl) March 22, 2020

Hundreds of Indians stranded in Malaysia waiting at KLIA2 taken to different hostels,hotels etc. by @hcikl in close coordination with local NGOs and community organizations. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @HarshShringla @MEAIndia @MalaysiaMFA pic.twitter.com/aXg1nVVk4r — India in Malaysia (@hcikl) March 21, 2020

(Pic Credit: @hcikl/Twitter)