Kerala CM Seeks MEA's Help To Evacuate About 250 Indian Students Stranded In Malaysia

Chief Minister of Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of the Indian students stranded in Malaysia. In his letter addressed to Jaishankar, Vijayan requested the External Affairs Minister to pay 'immediate attention' to the condition of about 250 Indian students who are unable to return home from Kuala Lumpur due to the cancellation of international flights to India.

'They are stranded at the airport'

"Dear Dr. Jaishankar ji, I would like to draw your immediate attention to the plight of the Indian students who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur. They are stranded at the airport because of the cancellation of flights to India. It has been reported that about 250 students in Kuala Lumpur are unable to return home," the letter read. "In this circumstances, I request your urgent intervention to help the students who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur and ensure their safe return while complying with all health procedures," it added.

Malaysia reported a total of five deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the national death toll to eight. The country also reported 153 new positive cases, bringing the total number to 1,183. As of March 21, 37 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit. A total of 19 staff members of the Ministry of Health, as well as five private healthcare workers, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Malaysia shut its borders to travellers

Malaysia, this week, shut its borders to travellers and restricted internal movement from March 16 until March 31. The order bans public gatherings, and all religious, sporting, social and cultural events. Schools, universities and businesses will stay closed, but essential services such as supermarkets, banks and pharmacies will continue to operate during the two-week period.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said a total of 298 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered.

(With ANI inputs)