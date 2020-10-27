Indian Envoy Meets Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister; Holds Discussion On Bilateral Ties

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Sibi George, on Monday, October 26, met with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Sulaiman Ali Al-Saeed. During the meeting, the diplomats discussed bilateral ties, existing institutional cooperation and ways of further strengthening the relations between the two countries across all domains. Last week the Indian ambassador also met Rabah Al-Rabah, Director General, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador met H.E. Mr. Sulaiman Ali Al-Saeed, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State of Kuwait, Oct 26, and discussed, inter alia, bilateral ties, existing institutional cooperation and ways of further strengthening it across all domains. pic.twitter.com/5g9Og3dyOe — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) October 26, 2020

"Ambassador met Rabah Al-Rabah, Director General, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 22, and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, incuding through enhancing engagements between the business communities of the two countries," the embassy tweeted.

READ | EAM Jaishankar, US State Sec Pompeo affirm substantial growth in India-US bilateral ties

READ | India calls on concerned parties in Middle East to stop supporting terrorist groups

Jaishankar Holds Talks With Pompeo

Meanwhile, on the same day in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a warm and productive meeting with the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on key bilateral, regional and global issues. He said the bilateral ties between the two countries have grown substantially in every domain. Adding further the External Affairs Minister also said the two countries were working closely in plurilateral and multilateral formats and he was looking forward to 2+2 dialogue between the two countries on Tuesday. The meeting between the two leaders came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

Warm and productive meeting with @SecPompeo. Discussed key bilateral, regional and global issues. Reviewed progress in ties: grown substantially in every domain. Our foreign policy consultations and cooperation have expanded. pic.twitter.com/5HNbXQKi5S — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 26, 2020

Both Pompeo and Esper arrived in New Delhi on Monday to take part in the third 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.

Pompeo said he was pleased to be back in New Delhi for constructive meetings including the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue while Mark Esper also tweeted about his arrival in India for the dialogue. The leaders are expected to sign crucial deal on BECA which would grant India access to 'precision dada' from US military satellites. (With agency inputs)

READ | R&AW Chief calls on Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli; holds talks on strengthening bilateral ties

READ | Indian envoy calls on Madagascar PM to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties