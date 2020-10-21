Indian Envoy Calls On Madagascar PM To Discuss Ways To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Indian envoy Abhay Kumar called on Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay on October 21 and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros said that the Defence Minister of Madagascar, Leon J R Rakotonirina, was also present during the meeting.

Earlier this month, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar became solar-powered on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. It became the first Indian Embassy to switch to solar energy after the installation of 8 KW of the solar power plant on its rooftop. The solar-powered 'clean and green' Indian Embassy was inaugurated by Raharinirina Baomiavotse Vahinala, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Madagascar, and Ambassador Kumar.

Addressing the diplomats and government officials, Madagascar PM had described the transformation of the Indian Embassy into the first solar-powered, clean and green embassy as a great achievement for the diplomatic world. Ntsay said that switching from thermal to solar was a great challenge that India overcame successfully and congratulated the entire team on the achievement.

International Solar Alliance members

India and Madagascar are members of the International Solar Alliance and both countries strive to use solar energy to fight climate change and environmental pollution. The inauguration was attended by Marie Dimond, Resident Representative of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), Volatiana Rakotondrazafy UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organisation) Country Representative, and Nanie Ratsifandrihamanana, Country Director of WWF (World Wide Fund).

The Indian Embassy in Madagascar's Antananarivo had also put together a Gandhi Katha on the theme 'The Oceanic Gandhi' to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It was organised by eminent Gandhian Scholar Professor Makarand Paranjape, who is also the Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. During the event, Professor Paranjape spoke about the importance and the influence of oceans in Mahatma Gandhi's life.

(Image: Twitter / @theabhayk)