Indian Envoy Meets Nepal Army Chief, Holds Discussion On Issues Related To Mutual Interest

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa held a discussion over issues pertaining to mutual interest between the two nations during their meeting on Wednesday, November 18. The meet between the two dignitaries was held to strengthen and deepen the ties between the two countries, the Nepal army said in its official release.

"CoAS Purna Chandra Thapa and Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed issues of mutual interest and mutual relations between the two nations. The Nepal Army believes that this sort of meeting on regular basis would help further strengthening relations between the two countries as well as deepening them," said the release from the Directorate of Public Relations and Information of Nepal Army.

It can be noted that the meeting comes nearly two weeks after the visit of Indian Army chief General MM Naravane who was conferred the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army. Gen Naravane had also called on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his three-day visit

India reiterates solidarity with Nepal

Last week on Sunday, November 8, Ambassador Kwatra reiterated India’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Nepal in their fight to contain the pandemic. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to providing all necessary help in this regard, as he gifted 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Nepal to support its fight against COVID-19. Earlier India had also gifted COVID-19 test kits, medicines, and ventilators to the Nepal government to help in its efforts to control the infection.

“Government of India has donated 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Nepal government to support in its fight against COVID - 19,” the embassy said in a statement. "The supply of the ventilators follows on earlier COVID-related assistance extended to Nepal- Remdesivir vials on 15 September, ICU ventilators on 9 August, COVID-19 Test Kits (RT-PCR) on 17 May and essential medicines including Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine on 22 April", the statement added.

