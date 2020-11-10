Nepal, India Jointly Inaugurate Newly Built School Building In Dhanusha

India and Nepal, on November 9, jointly inaugurated a new school building of Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School in the Himalayan nation. Located in the Dhanusha district the school has been built with the Indian government's financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 26.24 million. The building was inaugurated by the representatives of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu; Department of Urban Development Building Construction; Federal Project Implementation Unit, Dhanusha; the School Management Committee; and local representatives.

India Builds Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School, Dhanusha District. Details may be seen at: https://t.co/ANY9kCBh2m pic.twitter.com/UXwEf9TZfr — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 9, 2020

India and Nepal cooperation

The India grant under "Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation" was used for the construction of the school, which includes three floors, 15 classrooms, and sanitation facilities. As per the Indian Embassy, it was constructed under a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).

As per the press release, India has already completed 428 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 45 are in Province 2, including 10 in Dhanusha District. It further read: "21 Government of India funded projects are under various stages of completion/implementation in Province-2, including 9 in Dhanusha district. The most recent project MoU was signed on 16th March 2020 for construction of Baidyanath Devnarayan, Public Higher Secondary School, Tulsiyahi in Dhanusha. GoN has appointed Mukhiyapatti Musarniya Gaunpalika as the Implementing Agency for the project and is it yet to complete the tendering process."

Recently, both the countries inaugurated another school building of Bhimsen Adarsh Higher Secondary School in the Nawalpur District of Nepal in a virtual ceremony. The new school building was built with the financial aid of Nepali Rs. 25.83 million from the Indian government, under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Nepal shared the information while adding that it is an 'example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal'.

