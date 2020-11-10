Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari Unveils Special Anthology On Mahatma Gandhi

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari released a special pictorial anthology on Mahatma Gandhi in Nepali on Monday, November 9. The anthology named 'Maile Bujheko Gandhi', which translates to 'My understanding about Gandhi', was unveiled at Shital Niwas, Kathmandu in the presence of Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The anthology also marks the culmination of the two years long celebrations of '150 years of Mahatma Gandhi'.

2/2 High level dignitaries of Nepal have contributed to the anthology reflecting Nepali perspectives on Gandhiji. The book celebrates Gandhi@150. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @AmbVMKwatra @PresidentofNP.

Nepal releases an anthology

A press release from the Indian Mission in Nepal states read, "The book has been brought out by the Embassy of India along with the BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation to cherish the values of the Mahatma's universal teachings with our Nepali friends. It brings together for the first time uniquely Nepali perspectives on this revered global icon in the form of personal contributions from twenty-five eminent and distinguished personalities representing a rich cross-section of voices."

It further said, "The publication also hopes to bring the youth of Nepal closer to Mahatma Gandhi, whose life and ideals remain timeless, universal and relevant for today's world."

In a separate incident, India on Sunday, November 8 has gifted 28 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Nepal to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu informed. The ventilators were handed over by Indian Ambassador Vinay M Kwatra to Nepal's Minister for Health Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the embassy said in its statement. So far Nepal has reported 194,453 cases of coronavirus and 1,108 deaths.

Ambassador Kwatra reiterated India’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Nepal in their fight to contain the pandemic during the handing over ceremony, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to providing all necessary help in this regard, the statement said. Earlier India had also gifted COVID-19 test kits, medicines, and ventilators to the Nepal government to help in its efforts to control the infection.

