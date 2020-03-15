Indian Evacuees From Iran Put On Quarantine At Indian Army Centre In Jaisalmer

The 234 Indian evacuees from Iran who arrived in the national capital on Sunday morning, have been quarantined at an Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer. According to the Indian Army, the wellness centre at Jaisalmer is a fully equipped facility to help Indian citizens undertake mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. As per reports, the Army said, "Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas."

EAM announces evacuees' arrival

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday morning announced that 234 Indians who were among the people stranded in Iran amid the Coronavirus outbreak have arrived in India. The Air flight carrying the Indians onboard landed in Mumbai. Among the 234 people, 131 of them are students and the rest are pilgrims.

Jaishankar took to Twitter and apprised about the same and further thanked the Iranian authorities for facilitating the evacuations of Indians.

234 Indians stranded in #Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 14, 2020

Iran reports 85 more deaths

On March 13, Iran announced 85 new Coronavirus deaths. The latest deaths take the overall toll in Iran to 514. Iran has reported 11,364 cases, out of which 3,529 have already recovered.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour during a televised news conference announced the deaths. As per reports, he also added that 1,289 were added to the list of confirmed patients. The Coronavirus outbreak in Iran is one of the deadliest in the world outside of mainland China.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 135 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 142,649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,393 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

