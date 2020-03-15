Indian Railways Withdraw Curtains, Blankets From AC Coaches Amid Coronavirus Scare

In view of the rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus, the Central Railway and Western Railway have withdrawn curtains from AC coaches in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking to the media, the Western Railway PRO (Public Relations Officer) said, “As per the instructions, curtains and blankets provided in AC coaches are not washed every trip. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, blankets and curtains should be immediately withdrawn from service until further orders."

“Passengers should be advised to bring their own blankets in their own interest. Some quantity of additional bed-sheets may be kept for any exigencies,” the official added.

Coach maintenance by CR

Meanwhile, the Central Railway stated that during coach maintenance, all coach fittings such as grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry door handles, seat guard, snack trays, window glass, a window grill, bottle holders, upper berth climbing stair that are frequently touched by passengers, electrical switches, charge points, dustbins are being intensively cleaned using disinfectants.

“Special focus is being given to intensive cleaning of toilets, including washbasins, toilet seat with hot water jet cleaning for better efficacy,” it said in a press release.

The release also stated that “all curtains in AC coaches will be removed in the next four to five days. Wherever roller blinds are installed (such as Tejas, IAC windows) the rolling-down cloth or fabric roll will be removed. OBHS (On-Board House-Keeping Staff) gang is sufficiently provided with liquid soap and napkin rolls so that the same can be adequately replenished, as needed during the journey."

Older blankets replaced

It further mentioned that new blankets will be provided replacing the older blankets immediately. “All blankets, used by passengers will be segregated in separate linen bags. To educate and communicate to the customers, a notice or sticker stating, ‘In order to ensure personal safety and hygiene, blankets are ordinarily not being distributed with a bedroll. Customers who still need the blanket, may please approach the attendant’ will be displayed in AC coaches,” Central Railway said, adding that these measures will be ensured for at least a month.

(with ANI inputs)