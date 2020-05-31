Indian Government Likely To Allow Export Of PPE Coveralls By June-end: Sources

According to industry sources, the Centre is likely to allow the export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls by June-end. On May 16, India had allowed the export of all types of non-medical and non-surgical masks. As of today, 5 lakh PPE coveralls are being produced in the country daily. 1.10 crore PPE coveralls and 1.12 crore N-95 masks have been produced in India within two months.

Speaking to ANI, Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman Dr.A Sakthivel revealed that the AEPC had already identified international markets where there is a huge demand for non-medical and non-surgical masks. According to him, the exports of these items worth Rs.1 billion dollars in the next three months was assured. Meanwhile, AEPC UP convenor Lalit Thukral observed that there was a demand for PPE kits from nations like the US, the UK, Russia, Nigeria, Japan, Germany, Uganda and Spain.

Dr.Sakthivel remarked, "There is a huge demand for the export of non-medical and non-surgical mask and the AEPC has already identified the international markets for these non-medical and non-surgical masks. The Council assures the Government that it will ensure exports of these items to the tune of $ 1 billion within the next three months."

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 1,82,143 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 86,984 patients have been discharged while 5164 casualties have been reported. On May 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the lockdown would be extended in containment zones nationwide till June 30. Only essential activities shall be permitted in containment zones which will be demarcated by the district authorities.

The MHA issued guidelines for the phased reopening of prohibited activities outside the containment zones. In phase 1, places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services will be allowed to open from June 8 in accordance with the SOP released by the Ministry of Health. The second phase entails that a decision on the reopening of educational institutions will be taken in July based on the feedback from the consultation process involving all stakeholders. The MHA will declare the dates for the restarting of international air travel of passengers, Metro rail services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, halls and all types of gatherings according to the assessment of the situation.

