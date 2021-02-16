Indian High Commission In London Writes To UK MP Webbe On Farmer Protest Misinformation

After British MP Claudia Webbe extended her support to the ongoing farmers' protest, the Indian High Commission in London wrote an open letter saying that she was welcome to convey any apprehensions to the High Commission instead of spreading misinformation.

"We would have been able to comprehensively and in detail provide clarifications to assuage the concerns of your constituents with regard to the recent path-breaking Indian Farm Laws against which a small section of India's farming community has been protesting," the letter said.

Taking to Twitter, Claudia Webbe, who represents the Leicester East constituency, expressed her support to the Indian farmers who have been camping at various border points of Delhi in protest against the government's new agriculture laws. In her recent tweets, the MP has also extended support to climate activist, Disha Ravi who has been arrested in connection with the "toolkit" case related to the farmers' agitation.

Disha Ravi is 21 yrs



A climate activist from India she campaigns for clean air, clean water and a liveable planet



She is now facing state sanctioned violence for peacefully supporting farmers



Silence is not an option we must all condemn this act of suppression#FarmersProtest — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) February 14, 2021

READ |Will Ensure You're In The Clear: 'Panicking' Disha Ravi's Toolkit Text To Greta Thunberg

Agriculture reforms enacted to benefit farmers

In its letter, the High Commission emphasised that the new reforms, intended to empower farmers in India, were enacted based on recommendations by committees that have analysed the challenges of the agricultural sector over the last 20 years.

The Farm Acts were duly discussed and debated in the Parliament of India and their benefits have started reaching more than 100 million small farmers instantly. Since the enactment of these reforms, discussions have been held with farmers and other stakeholders on their efficient implementation, it further said.

With a section of farmers having reservations, 11 rounds of talks have been held. Though the Government of India has suggested numerous ways to address their apprehensions - including postponing implementation of the Acts or amendment of the same, these options have been summarily rejected by them, it added.

READ |Farm Reforms Will Benefit Small, Marginal Farmers: PM

"Vested interests abroad fueling the protests"

The High Commission shared this information with Webbe to dispel any misgivings with regards to the objectives of the farm laws, and the government's efforts to address all concerns in a manner most acceptable to the protesting farmers' unions.

"The efforts continue, but Government of India is more than aware of efforts by vested interests abroad to fuel the protests through misinformation and incendiary assertions that are not helpful in progressing the dialogue between the protesters and Government or addressing the issues through the democratic processes that our people have traditionally relied on," the letter added.

The Commission said that the farmers participating in the protests have been treated with utmost respect and restraint by the Government and security forces.

READ | '16 Farmers Missing Since Jan 26' Claims SKM; Extends Legal Aid To 122 Jailed Farmers

READ | 'Justin Trudeau Commends India's Efforts To Hold Dialogue With Protesting Farmers': MEA