Indian Industrial Bodies Hail PM Modi's Economic Package, Positive About Growth & Recovery

Several Indian industrial bodies hailed the package announced by PM Modi, saying that it promises to place the country back on the path of economic recovery.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a financial package worth Rs 20 lakh crore on Tuesday, several Indian industrial bodies said that the package promises to place the country back on the path economic recovery.

Deepak Sood, Secretary-General, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) said that if all this money is pumped into the economy, the nation could witness two to four percent growth by March 2021.

Calling the economic package a significant one, Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General of FICCI said that PM Modi’s vision to develop a self-reliant India is very positive.

PM announces massive financial package

In his address to the nation earlier in the day, PM Modi stated that the new financial package was worth 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. PM Modi mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. The prime minister added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity, and laws.

Additionally, PM Modi appealed to the citizens to be 'vocal for local' in an attempt to boost Indian businesses. He elaborated that this not only involved buying local products but also promoting them with pride. PM Modi exuded confidence that the country shall follow this mantra. 

