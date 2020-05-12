Congress Offers Guarded Welcome To PM's New Economic Package, Says 'devil Lies In Details'

The Congress party on Tuesday offered a guarded welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore. While Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the PM had failed to address the woes of migrant workers, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot lauded the package reserving further comment until the emergence of details in the public domain. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel contended that the economic package should have been unveiled earlier. He too demanded more clarity on the components of the package.

Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi opined that the relief package should account for an additional 10% of the GDP apart from the earlier COVID-19 measures implemented by the Centre.

1/2

Dear PM,



What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE.



When the “blank page” is filled with “Heartfelt Help of People”, the Nation & Congress Party will respond. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 12, 2020

The financial package announced by PM Modi ji was much awaited. Better late than never, देर आए दुरुस्त आए. We welcome this. Now when details emerge, we would know exactly how different sectors would benefit. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 12, 2020

Read: MASSIVE: PM Modi Announces Economic Package Of Rs.20 Lakh Crore Worth 10% Of India's GDP

asked 4fiscal injection last month. Gave comparative figs of other countries &bemoaned measly 0.7% of GDP. If substantially, concretely, new proposal is 10% of GDP, it would b great. both God &devil lie in details, nt available. 10%shd be Addl not counting old pre #corona schemes — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 12, 2020

Read: PM Modi Lays Down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' As India's Plan To Battle Coronavirus Crisis

New package equivalent to 10% of India's GDP

According to PM Modi, the new financial package would boost the aim of self-reliance. He said that the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He elaborated that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity and laws. Additionally, PM Modi declared that the fourth phase of the lockdown would have new guidelines which shall be revealed before May 18.

Read: PM Modi Coins 'Vocal For Local', Appeals To Citizens To Buy & Campaign For Local Products

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi Announces Massive Economic Package, Cases At 70,756