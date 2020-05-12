Finance Min Lauds PM's Announcement Of Economic Package, Stresses 'everyone To Benefit'

Appreciating PM Modi's announcement of a financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarked that this would lead to a "mindset overhaul" and a thrust in governance. According to her, various sections of the society such as vendors, traders, the middle-class, manufacturers, etc. would benefit from this package. Furthermore, she stressed that Self-Reliant India did not imply isolationism but skilling people and strengthening capacities to compete globally. To buttress this point, she cited that every global brand commenced with its local strength.

#AatmaNirbharBharat does not imply isolationism or becoming exclusionist. We’ll build capacities, skill people and compete globally acquiring strengths. We’ll build the #Local. After all, every global brand began with their #Local strength. We shall integrate with GVCs. @PMOIndia — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 12, 2020

@PMOIndia’s vision:#AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyan to include everyone-a hawker/street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax paying middle class,a manufacturer etc. This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 12, 2020

PM announces massive financial package

In his address to the nation earlier in the day, PM Modi stated that the new financial package was worth 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity, and laws.

#BREAKING on #AatmanirbharBharat | I announce a special economic package. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Cr. This is 10% of India's GDP: PM Modihttps://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/Wjne1Q650V — Republic (@republic) May 12, 2020

Additionally, the PM appealed to the citizens to be 'vocal for local' in an attempt to boost Indian businesses. He elaborated that this not only involved buying local products but also promoting them with pride. PM Modi exuded confidence that the country shall follow this mantra.

