Finance Min Lauds PM's Announcement Of Economic Package, Stresses 'everyone To Benefit'

Appreciating PM Modi's announcement of a massive financial package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarked that this would lead to a "mindset rehaul".

Akhil Oka
Nirmala Sitharaman

Appreciating PM Modi's announcement of a financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarked that this would lead to a "mindset overhaul" and a thrust in governance. According to her, various sections of the society such as vendors, traders, the middle-class, manufacturers, etc. would benefit from this package. Furthermore, she stressed that Self-Reliant India did not imply isolationism but skilling people and strengthening capacities to compete globally. To buttress this point, she cited that every global brand commenced with its local strength. 

PM announces massive financial package

In his address to the nation earlier in the day, PM Modi stated that the new financial package was worth 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity, and laws.

Additionally, the PM appealed to the citizens to be 'vocal for local' in an attempt to boost Indian businesses. He elaborated that this not only involved buying local products but also promoting them with pride. PM Modi exuded confidence that the country shall follow this mantra. 

