Indian Medics At Akhaura Border Post Screen For Coronavirus Suspects

Medical officials armed with a handheld thermal scanner at the Indo-Bangla border in Tripura are looking to spot coronavirus suspects crossing the border. According to reports, medical officials are deployed by the state government to keep a vigil at the border, to prevent the entry of any coronavirus infected patient through India's International Checkpost (ICP) with Bangladesh's Akhaura region. As per reports, the team of doctors posted at the international border are stationed at the spot for 12 hours a day, from 6 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening.

The border post at Akhaura is unique because it is the closest international border to any Indian state capital. Media reports suggest that every single passenger crossing the border are first going through an immigration process done by the personnel of Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) and then by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) before going through a thorough medical examination done by a team of experts. As per reports, the passengers have to answer questions on their recent foreign visits, show relevant papers, produce face masks before they are allowed to enter the country.

India reported its first case of coronavirus in early February in the South-Indian state of Kerala, however, since then around 34 cases have been reported from the country with 31 confirmed cases in the month of March alone. As per reports, no deaths have been confirmed by the authorities yet. The Indian health ministry has issued an advisory for citizens asking them to visit a doctor if symptoms appear.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,500 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,00,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were being traded illegally. According to reports, at least 500 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries outside China, where 233, 145 and 4 people have died respectively as of March 6.

mage Credit: @MoHFW_INDIA/Twitter