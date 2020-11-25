Indian Navy Acquires American Predator Drones On Lease, Likely To Be Deployed Along LAC

In a bid to keep a check on China's border notoriety, the Indian Navy has inducted two Predator drones from an American firm on lease to carry out surveillance in the Indian Ocean region and is also likely to be deployed along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The Predator drones have been inducted by the Indian Navy under the emergency procurement powers granted by the Defence Ministry. The drones have already begun flying operations and have the capability to remain airborne for over 30 hours.

"The drones arrived in India in the second week of November and were inducted into flying operations on November 21 at the Indian Navy base at INS Rajali," ANI quoted a top government source.

ANI sources have informed that the drones will be with India on one year lease and preparations to acquire 18 more such drones are underway currently. An American crew member is also accompanying the Navy to get it acquainted with the drones' system. Under the lease agreement, the American support staff will only help in the maintenance and technical issues whereas the sortie planning and joystick control will remain with Indian Navy personnel. The data gathered by drones would also be the exclusive property of the Indian Navy.

India continues to repose faith in American defence equipment as the Indian Navy has also acquired 9 P-8I long-range surveillance planes and is set to get nine more in the next few years. India has also bought 24 MH-60 Romeos from an American vendor.

'Situation along LAC remains tense'

Prior to the eight-round of diplomatic talks between India and China two weeks back, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had stated that the situation along the LAC remains tense. Speaking at the diamond jubilee seminar of the National Defence College, in a reference to the current border situation, Gen Rawat had said People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of Indian Army's firm & strong response. The eight-round of diplomatic talks to defuse border tensions at the LAC was held on November 6 with 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon leading the Indian side. After the sixth round, India and China jointly decided to freeze the movement of troops, weapons and other deployments on either side until the issue is resolved.

Prior to these corps commander level talks, virtual talks were held that attempted to de-escalate tensions with diplomatic involvements and to implement the five-point agreement reached between their foreign ministers in Moscow on September 10. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) where they had reached a five-point agreement which included quick disengagement of troops and avoiding actions that could escalate tensions.