LAC Faceoff: P Chidambaram Demands India-China Joint Statement On 'disengagement Plan'

On Thursday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded a joint statement from India and China on the disengagement plan pertaining to the LAC faceoff. He called upon the Centre to divulge the details of the "never-ending talks" with China. Making light of the speculation that both sides have agreed to disengagement, Chidambaram claimed that China had flatly denied this.

The Rajya Sabha MP was referring to an article in the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times which claimed that reports about a disengagement agreement are "not helpful for the two sides to reach their established goals". While acknowledging that the 8th round of Corps Commander-level talks had brought good momentum, it cited sources as saying that the disengagement plan mentioned in the Indian media is "not accurate". Warning of the impending winter, Chidambaram alleged that China was unlikely to let go of the "territory it has encroached upon".

Government must explain what is going on in these never-ending talks with China



Every time India claims that there has been ‘agreement’ on disengagement, China repudiates the claim — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 12, 2020

The latest is what India claimed in a statement yesterday and China’s statement today flatly denying any agreement on disengagement



The reality is that China has entrenched itself in the territory it has encroached upon. There is a bitterly cold winter ahead of us — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 12, 2020

If there is agreement on anything, India must insist on a joint statement so that we put and end to this tragi-comedy of claim and repudiation — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 12, 2020

Speculation about the disengagement plan

Sources told ANI that India and China would dismantle all new structures that have come up since the beginning of the standoff at the LAC. Moreover, there is a possibility that there will be no patrolling activity by either side between Finger 4 and Finger 8. Reportedly, the first step in the disengagement plan entails that armoured vehicles will be moved back from their frontline deployment to a significant distance from the LAC by both sides.

Subsequently, sources have indicated that India and China shall withdraw about 30% of their troops near the northern bank on the Pangong Tso lake for three days. The last step allegedly involves the withdrawal of both sides from their respective positions along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake. Both India and China have also reportedly agreed for a joint mechanism to verify the progress in the disengagement process.

The LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

