Indian Navy Chief Karambir Singh To Visit Myanmar From Feb 17 To 20; Details Here

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh will be visiting Myanmar for four days from February 17 to February 20. According to reports, the purpose of the Indian Navy Chief's visit is to consolidate and enhance the bilateral maritime relations between India and Myanmar.

About the visit

During the Chief of the Naval Staff's visit, he will hold bilateral discussions with Admiral Tin Aung San, C-in-C Myanmar Navy. He will further call on H.E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, C-in-C Defence Services, and other senior Government officials. During his four-day visit, he will also interact with the trainees of National Defence College in Nay Pyi Taw.

According to further reports, he will also visit the Naval Dockyard and Training Command of the Myanmar Navy in Yangon.

About Myanmar-India Relations

The Indian Navy has been regularly interacting with the Myanmar Navy through several mediums like Staff Talks, Joint Working Group Meeting on Maritime Cooperation and other operational interactions which include Port visits, Coordinated Patrols, Bilateral Exercises, Training, and Hydrography and so on. Along with it, the Indian Navy and the Myanmar Navy interact during maritime activities such as Admiral's Cup, Goa Maritime Conclave and Exercise MILAN.

Myanmar Navy is a member of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS). The Navy participates in the activities conducted under the IONS construct.

