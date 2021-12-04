Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 commemorating the launch of Operation Trident by the Indian Navy against Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Celebrating India’s brave move showcasing its ability in the war, the day is celebrated annually to recognise the role and achievements of the Navy. Each Navy Day is celebrated with a unique theme and the 2021 Navy Day is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war.

The Indian Navy is celebrating the day as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of the victory. During Indian Navy Day, various events take place throughout the country. Activities like open sea swimming competitions, displays of naval ships and performances by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra mark the auspicious day. Naval bases are opened for visitors and schoolchildren for viewing. Inter-School Quiz Competition, Half Marathon, along an air display for school children are all part of the Indian Navy Week which is the force’s grand celebration.

Indian Navy Day: History and Significance

Indian Navy in a Facebook post on November 2, informed that the Royal Indian Navy celebrated Navy Day for the first time on October 21, 1944. The idea behind celebrating Navy Day was to increase awareness about the Navy among the people. For the Navy Day celebrations traditionally, there were parades organised at various port cities. Until 1972, Navy Day was celebrated on 15 December, and the week in which 15 December fell was observed as Navy Week. However, at the Senior Naval Officer's Conference in May 1972, it was decided that Navy Day would be celebrated on 4 December to commemorate the actions of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

In 1971, on December 3 during the India-Pakistan war, Pakistan launched an attack on the Indian airbases. Responding to the attack, India dispatched 3 missile boats ­- Nirghat, Veer and Nipat, towards Karachi, launching Operation Trident. The Indian Navy sank 4 Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel as part of the operation. According to the Indian Navy’s official website, the devastating attack on the Pakistan Naval Headquarters of Karachi saw success as it sank a minesweeper, a destroyer and an ammunition supply ship.

Therefore to celebrate the success of Operation Trident and achievements of the Indian naval force, Indian Navy day is celebrated. This year, India is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. On this occasion, the country pays homage to the Navy soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty and those who still serve the nation selflessly.

Image: PTI