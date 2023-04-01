Indian Navy Intercepts Suspicious Boat Near Mumbai, Threat Quelled After Investigation

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, on Saturday, received intelligence about a suspicious boat that was spotted near the Arabian Coast in Mumbai. The boat's location was pinpointed at 44 nautical miles away from Mumbai and Palghar. The threat was nullified after the Indian Navy intercepted the boat. In the investigation conducted after the interception, the Navy found that all occupants of the boat were Indians and nothing sceptical was found onboard.

There are five states (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala) that have a coastline of over 2,700 km in the west and the Centre has been extremely vigilant when it comes to coastal security. The rest are the four other states and Union Territories which are on the other side and share a coastline with the Bay of Bengal. Coastal security in India was amplified after the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai when a boat from Pakistan docked in Maharashtra's capital without much scrutiny.

The Indian Navy is the authority responsible for overall martime security which includes both coastal and offshore. The Indian Navy is assisted by other branches including the Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Police and other central and state agencies. To ensure maritime security, the Ministry of Home Ministry ensures the implementation the Coastal Security Scheme (CSS) which was extended to March 2020 at a cost of Rs 1,579 crore.

Under the CSS, the coastal states and Union Territories have been sanctioned 131 coastal police stations, 60 jetties, 10 marine operational centres, 225 boats, 131 four wheelers and 242 motorcycles for surveillance activities across the peninsula.