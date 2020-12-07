Indian Navy Locates Body Of Missing MiG-29K Pilot Cdr Nishant Singh 11 Days After Crash

11 days after the crash of the MiG-29K trainer aircraft in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has located Cdr Nishant Singh, who had been missing since the mishap. The Indian Navy has recovered the mortal remains of Commander Nishant Singh in the Arabian Sea, 70 metres below water and 30 miles off the Goa coast, the Indian Navy said on Tuesday. The trainer aircraft had crashed on November 26 at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea after it ditched off Goa. While one pilot had been rescued immediately after the crash, the Indian Navy had launched intensive search operations to spot Cdr Nishant Singh.

"Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed 70 metres below water. It has been found 30 miles off Goa coast after extensive search. The aircraft had crashed on Nov 26 while operating over Arabian Sea," an Indian Navy official said on Monday.

During the search operations, the Indian Navy deployed 09 warships and 14 aircrafts along with the Fast Interceptor Craft to recover missing Cdr Nishant Singh. It had located some of the debris of the aircraft including landing gear, turbo charger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling last week.

Soon after the crash, a high-level inquiry was ordered by the Indian Navy on Thursday itself. “A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of Indian Navy operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” the Indian Navy had said in a statement. The fighter jet was flying back to its base INS Hansa from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

3 crashes in two years

The MiG-29, which is manufactured by Russia, has had an uneasy history in India, having been crashed on two occasions previously. In February 2020, a MiG-29K had crashed in Goa after it was hit by birds. The pilots managed to eject in time and landed safely. Prior to that, on November 16, 2019, another MiG-29K had crashed in South Goa due to failure of both its engines. In 2018, another aircraft was badly damaged after it veered off the runway from INS Hansa in 2018.

In 2016, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its annual report, had pointed out the deficiencies in the Russian aircraft. The report said, "MiG29K continues to face operational deficiencies due to defects in engines, airframe and fly-by-wire system." It also highlighted that the aircraft which is the 'mainstay of integral fleet air defence' is riddled with problems relating to airframe, RD MK-33 engine and fly-by-wire system.

