Indian Navy Spots Crashed MiG-29K Debris, Search Operations For Cdr Nishant Singh Continue

Providing an update on the search operations for Cdr Nishant Singh, who has been missing since the crash of MiG-29K trainer aircraft on Thursday, the Indian Navy said that it has located some of the debris of the aircraft including landing gear, turbo charger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling. The trainer aircraft had crashed around 5 pm on Thursday in the Arabian Sea after it ditched off Goa. The Indian Navy has deployed 09 warships and 14 aircrafts along with the Fast Interceptor Craft to recover missing Cdr Nishant Singh.

Soon after the crash, a high-level inquiry was ordered by the Indian Navy on Thursday itself. “A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of Indian Navy operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” the Indian Navy had said in a statement.

The fighter jet was flying back to its base INS Hansa from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Indian Navy's Search and Rescue effort to locate the second pilot of the MiG-29K trainer aircraft which ditched off Goa on 26 Nov 20 continues with extensive deployment of naval ships and aircraft (1/3).@SpokespersonMoD@DefenceMinIndia — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 29, 2020

In additon to 09 warships and 14 aircraft engaged in the the search efforts, Indian Navy's Fast Interceptor Craft are also deployed to search waters along the coast.

The Marine/Coastal police are on the lookout and nearby fishing villages have been sensitised (2/3). — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 29, 2020

Some debris of the aircraft including landing gear, turbo charger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling have been located (3/3). — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 29, 2020

3 crashes in two years

The MiG-29, which is manufactured by Russia, has had an uneasy history in India, having been crashed on two occasions previously. In February 2020, a MiG-29K had crashed in Goa after it was hit by birds. The pilots managed to eject in time and landed safely. Prior to that, on November 16, 2019, another MiG-29K had crashed in South Goa due to failure of both its engines. In 2018, another aircraft was badly damaged after it veered off the runway from INS Hansa in 2018.

In 2016, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its annual report, had pointed out the deficiencies in the Russian aircraft. The report said, "MiG29K continues to face operational deficiencies due to defects in engines, airframe and fly-by-wire system." It also highlighted that the aircraft which is the 'mainstay of integral fleet air defence' is riddled with problems relating to airframe, RD MK-33 engine and fly-by-wire system.

