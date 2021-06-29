Indian-origin Boy Wins Diana Award For Assisting Delhi Kids Attend Classes Amid COVID-19

A 15-year-old Delhi kid has been honoured with the renowned Diana Award for going above and beyond in his daily life to make a good difference. Ishan Kapur, a student at Wellington College in the United Kingdom, has received The Diana Award, the greatest honour a young person may receive for social action or humanitarian work.

Indian-origin Boy wins Diana Award

Ishan works at the New Delhi Sri Ramakrishna Ashram. He assists a local school in obtaining uniforms for underprivileged girls. Ishan planned and executed a large-scale effort to raise £5,000 and gather nearly 100 laptops and tablets for teachers and kids, all while guaranteeing that everyone had access to the internet during the nationwide lockdown.

In honour of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Diana Award was founded. The award is given out by the same-named charity, and both of her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex, have endorsed it. Despite several hurdles, his compassion and determination have enabled young people to continue their education. In his community, Ishan is a shining example.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award stated, "We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and all over the globe who are changemakers for their generation. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens. For over twenty years The Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others."

The Diana Award

Adults who know the young people in a professional position nominated them for the prize, recognising their efforts as a good contribution to society. These nominators had to demonstrate the nominee's effect in five critical areas: vision, social impact, inspiring others, youth leadership, and service journey, through a rigorous nomination procedure.

There are 12 Diana Award Judging Panels, one for each UK region or nation, and three more for countries outside the United Kingdom. Each panel has three judges: one young person, a specialist in education or youth work, and a business or government representative. The panels' principal goal is to decide which nominations from each UK region, nation, or country will win The Diana Award. The Criteria Guide and Scoring Guide, which were established to quantify the quality of adolescent social activity, are used to evaluate nominations.

Picture Credit: ANI