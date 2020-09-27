India Far Away From 'herd Immunity', Says Health Min; Cites Importance Of COVID Protocols

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 as shown by Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) second Sero Survey and added that ICMR expert panel is examining reinfection cases.

"The findings of the second sero survey are going to be released soon. But second sero survey indications are that we are far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour. The first sero-survey of May 2020 revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73 per cent," said Dr. Harsh Vardhan.



Addressing Samvaad-3, the Health Minister also said that ICMR is also actively investigating and researching reports of reinfection.

"ICMR is also actively investigating and researching reports of reinfection and although the number of reinfection cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter," added the health minister.

He also discouraged the wide usage of investigational therapies such as remdesivir and plasma therapies.

India's Total Recoveries Close To 50 Lakhs

A total of 92,043 people have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking India's total recoveries close to 50 lakhs and exceeding the active cases of coronavirus infection by 39,85,225, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The single-day recoveries on an average for the last few days have been more than 90,000, the ministry said underlining, "This high rate of daily recoveries has sustained India's leading global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered cases."

A total of 92,043 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country, while 88,600 new infections were recorded during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am.

