ITBP Doctors, Healthcare Workers Cheer For Discharged COVID-19 Patients At Delhi Centre

Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, a team of doctors and medical professionals from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) greeted discharged patients from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) and Hospital on Thursday, September 24. In a video posted on their official Twitter handle, ITBP stated that over 4,000 patients had been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment out of the 5,624 patients admitted to the centre so far.

ITBP Medical professionals clap for discharged patients

In the video, the patients can be seen walking out of the hospital to applause and clapping from the doctors and medical professionals. The ITBP is currently operating the world's largest COVID care facility which has a capacity of 10,000 beds.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has provided the SPCCC with 800 medical personnel including specialist doctors, medical officers (doctors), paramedics, pharmacists as well as 600 security personnel which enabled SPCCC to function round the clock.

ITBP team of Doctors & medical staff greeting discharged patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. At present, 1431 patients admitted. 4,084 patients discharged after treatment. 5624 patients admitted to the centre so far. pic.twitter.com/1lzxAWxlZU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) September 24, 2020

So far, the COVID-19 has infected more than 32 million people across the globe and the current worldwide death toll as per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre is at over 980,000. India has reported over 5.5 million positive COVID-19 cases and has a death toll of more than 90,000

ITBP Referral Hospital Treats 1,150

Meanwhile, the ITBP referral hospital in Greater Noida has managed to treat 1,150 COVID-19 patients belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and their family members as of September 10. An ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey stated that the referral hospital has seen a nearly 100 per cent recovery rate which was much higher than the national recovery rate of 78 per cent.

As per reports, out of the 1,150 patients that received treatment at the ITBP referral hospital 289 were from the ITBP, 200 from CISF, 196 from CRPF, 159 from SSB, 91 personnel from BSF, 83 from NSG, 64 from SPG, 19 from IB, 15 from NIA, 10 from NDRF, seven from NTRO, five from the Ministry of Home Affairs, three from the CBI and one from BPRD.

