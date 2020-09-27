Over 4 Lakh ESanjeevani Teleconsultations Recorded Since Launch: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry's eSanjeevani OPD (Out Patient Department) has completed 4 lakh tele-consultations since its launch in April. The top-performing states include Tamil Nadu with 1.33 lakh sessions and Uttar Pradesh with 1 lakh sessions. eSanjeevani supports two types of telemedicine services- doctor-to-doctor (eSanjeevani) and patient-to-doctor (eSanjeevani OPD).

eSanjeevani platform is running in 26 states

As per the data shared by the Health Ministry, states like Andhra Pradesh (31,034), Himachal Pradesh (36,527), Kerala (33,340), Uttarakhand (11,526), Gujarat (8,914), Karnataka (7,684), Madhya Pradesh (8,904) and Maharashtra (7,103) are using the eSanjeevani OPD facility. Currently, eSanjeevani OPD has 196 online OPDs which include 169 speciality and super speciality OPDs and 27 general OPDs in 24 states. Top health institutions like AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Bibinagar, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Regional Cancer Centre (Thiruvananthapuram), Cochin Cancer Centre (Ernakulam) are using this platform for tele-consultations.

"The usage trend shows that there has been quick uptake of this service in smaller districts like Villupuram in Tamil Nadu. Over 16,000 consultations have been recorded from Villupuram, which is the topmost district in terms of teleconsultation services availed of by the beneficiaries," Health Ministry said in a statement.

eSanjeevani OPD

eSanjeevani National tele-consultation service of Health Ministry is first of its kind online OPD service provided by the government to its citizens. This online healthcare service aims to provide patients and doctors medical consultation, while they are at their homes amid COVID-19. eSanjeevani OPD – Stay Home OPD has been developed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Mohali. Features of this citizen-friendly web-based National Teleconsultation Service (eSanjeevaniOPD) are:

Patient registration

Token Generation

Queue Management

Audio-Video Consultation with a Doctor

ePrescription

SMS/Email Notifications

Serviced by State’s Doctors

Free Service

Fully configurable (no. of daily slots, no. of doctors/clinics, waiting room slots, consultation time limit etc)

