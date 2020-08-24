Indian Railways Officers To Coach Nepal Technicians To Operate Janakpur-Jaynagar Route

Indian Railway officers will now train the Nepal technicians for the operation of the Janakpur-Jaynagar railway line. According to the contract signed, a total of 26 Indian Railway officers will go to Nepal with rolling stock. To make this arrangement possible, an agreement has been reached between the Nepal-Indian Railway board.

A deal was signed between the Nepal and Indian Railways board for training technicians for Janakpur-Jaynagar line. The deal said that 26 Indian Railway officers will travel to Nepal to train technicians on how to operate the Janakpur-Jaynagar railway line.

In the video conference meeting held between the two country's railway board, Balram Mishra, Director General of Rail Department of Nepal said, "We asked for the officials from India in an online video conference held between the Railway Department of India and Nepal. There is a vacancy for various posts in Nepal but no applications have come forward. For now, we will bring officials from India who will also provide training to Nepali officials once the recruitment is done."

The contract with Indian Railway was signed after Nepal did not receive any applications for the job posting in Railways Department of Nepal. The officers from Indian Railway will train the technicians on how to operate the Janakpur-Jaynagar railway line after the recruitment is completed. The process of hiring Indian railway officers for a fixed period has been initiated by Nepal's Railway Department.

The Director-General of Nepal Railway Board, Balram Mishra also said, "Indian side is also supportive and they are keen to provide the resources so that the rails (project) could hit the track as soon as possible. We have consulted with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about it. The Board of Directors of Department has given the go-ahead for it, and it would be completed soon when the COVID-19 situation improves."

Balram Mishra said that for the training of Nepal's technicians from the Indian Railway officers for Janakpur-Jaynagar railway line, it will just hire Chief Power Controller (1), Station Master (8), Sr Sectional Engineer (1), Chief Loco Inspector (1), Loco Pilot (1), Deputy Loco Pilot (1), Supervisor (1), Mechanic (1) and Point Man (1) until mid-September. The railway coaches for the broad gauge railway have already reach Bihar but haven't been handed over to Nepal as a cautionary measure due to pandemic COVID-19. A budget of 84.65 crore Nepali Rupees for the procurement of the railway set from India. The 20 per cent of the payment has been made already and the remaining 80 per cent will be done once the project has been completed.

