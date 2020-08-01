List Of Best Engineering Courses In India: Here Are Different Types Of Engineering Courses

July-August is the prime time of the year when students start applying for admissions in colleges. For those candidates who want to pursue an engineering degree, look out for these various engineering courses that are available in India. It is a stream that involves the use of science, technology and maths to design & develop machines, software, hardware, systems etc.

Students can enroll into various engineering courses such as a BTech degree to pursue their career in engineering. The BTech degree is of 4 years while the PG in this course is called MTech which is a 2-year program. Read on to know the list of popular or best engineering courses in India. The list has been collated referring to the various education websites in India.

Best Engineering Courses in India

Aerospace Engineering

Agriculture & Food Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Biotechnology Engineering

Ceramic Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Cyber Security

Data Analytics

Food Technology

Electrical Engineering

Electronics Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Engineering Physics

Environmental Engineering

Game Design

Industrial and Production Engineering

Industrial Engineering

Information Technology Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering

Marine Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Textile Engineering

Telecommunication Engineering

UI / UX

Computer Science and Engineering course

Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering are some of the famous engineering courses that are pursued in India. According to various education portals, Computer Science and Engineering course are referred to as one of the top courses that students pursue in bulks.

The course is for those candidates who are interested to work in the IT industry as software engineers or computer science experts. One would learn about Programming languages, software knowledge, program design, coding, project management in this course. Popular Companies include Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, Facebook, Amazon, Oracle, Cisco, and Wipro to name a few.

Electronics and Communication Engineering course

Electronics and Communication Engineering course refers to candidates interested to make their career around electrical circuits, signs and signal systems, digital gadgets, power electronics, mobile development, etc. Popular organisations for Electronics and Communication Engineers include Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Intel, Texas Instruments, Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Samsung, Electronics, Toshiba, Sony, and Philips Semiconductors.

Mechanical Engineering course

Mechanical Engineering course includes topics like design and testing. The work of a mechanical engineer entails supervising and planning projects with respect to areas like thermal power plants, nuclear stations, generation of electricity, renewable energy, automobiles, quality control, Industrial Automation, Mechanobiology, etc. Popular Companies include DRDO, ABB, Indian Railway, TATA Motors, Reliance Industries, Ashoka Leyland, Reliance Power Ltd, and Mahindra & Mahindra t name a few.

