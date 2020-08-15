South Central Railway Observes Week-long 'Swacchata Saptah' To Mark 74th Independence Day

The South Central Railway is conducting a special cleanliness drive 'Swacchata Saptah' from August 10 to August 16 to mark 74th Independence Day celebrations of our nation. The SCR launched this campaign throughout the six divisions of the zone. This week-long cleanliness drive was observed upon the instructions of the Indian Railway Board.

'Swacchata Saptah'

The SCR commenced the 'Swacchata Saptah' that is being observed to celebrate Independence Day with a renewed spirit. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Railways have stopped operating regular passenger trains and only a limited number of special trains are running. This has given the South Central Railway an opportunity to clean the tracks and improve the condition of the stations in the zone.

Under this initiative, SCR has focused on large-scale cleaning and disinfecting of the railway stations, trains, toilets and drains among other things. The Swacchata Saptah is being observed across the six divisions of the South Central Railway.

The Environment and Housekeeping Management (E&HM), under the SCR Headquarters, is working in coordination with the six divisional units of the zone to ensure that the 'Swacchata Saptah' has visible results. The general manager of South Central Railways, Gajanan Mallya, has praised the railway officials and staff who have taken part in the campaign with enthusiasm and love in spite of the coronavirus pandemic; the ones who have taken the risk to clean the station during a health crisis that can put their lives as risk. Gajanan Mally also recommended that the officials, staff, and volunteers follow the health and safety protocols while undertaking the task. He advised the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing while at it.

The Railway Board instructed all zones of Indian Railways to organise a week-long cleanliness drive to honour the nation on Independence Day. Earlier the Jaipur railways also kickstarted the cleanliness drive. They focused on cleaning the track and drains. They also took an initiative to commence a drive against the open defecation on the railway tracks across all stations in the division.

Indian Railways is observing Cleanliness week: Jaipur Division has launched special drive for intensive cleaning of tracks & drains, a drive against open defecation on railway tracks at various stations over the division. pic.twitter.com/psTzSDgIKH — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 14, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)