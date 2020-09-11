Indian Railways' New 'clone Train' Scheme To End The Pain Of Travellers In Waiting List

The Indian Railways in a significant development announced that it will introduce the concept of 'clone train' to ferry waitlisted passengers. A clone train will be an alternate train deployed by the Railways to ferry the passengers having waitlisted ticket to their destinations.

The clone train will run only when there is a substantial number of passengers in the waiting list for a particular train and only the waitlisted passengers will be accommodated in the clone train.

Clone train to run ahead of original train

The clone train will bear the same number as the original train but will stop at fewer number stations than the original train. It will only stop at major stations, pertaining to bookings for those key major stations.

The clones will most likely be 3AC trains and will run ahead of the original train. This concept will likely be introduced in 15 days and Railways has said it will issue a notification in this regard.

"Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train so that passengers can travel,” Railway Board chairperson VK Yadav said while addressing a press conference.

“Railways will monitor all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have a long waiting list,” Yadav said.

The clone train is a concept similar to the Vikalp scheme, under which waitlisted passengers are accommodated in another train on the same route, regardless of booking quota and concession. However, under Vikalp scheme, a nearby boarding and destination stations may be allotted to the passengers instead of the original boarding and destination stations.

Earlier, the Indian Railways announced that it will run 80 more special trains from September 12 onwards and reservation for the same began from September 10. These 80 trains will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation, VK Yadav had said. He had said the trains will operate whenever there is a demand from states for examinations or other such purposes.

(With inputs from agencies, Image credit: PTI)

