Indian Railways Collects Over Rs 16 Cr In A Day After Opening Passenger Train Bookings

In just a day since the Indian Railways opened bookings for passenger train services, it has generated over Rs 16 crores of revenue, Railways officials informed on Tuesday. After announcing the resumption of limited services on May 10, the Railways has issued seat reservations to 82,317 passengers after it opened bookings at 6 pm on Monday. The Ministry had announced a total of 15 pairs of trains to ply from New Delhi station and has assured gradual resumption of services on other routes as well.

READ | Now, Around 1,700 Passengers & 3 Stoppages For 'Shramik Special' Trains For Migrants

According to the Railways officials, total 45,533 Passenger Name Records (PNRs) have been generated and reservations issued to 82,317 passengers for special trains. The total amount collected so far is Rs 16,15163,821. Apart from the special trains introduced, the Railways has also been running Shramik Specials to ferry back stranded migrants to their home states. However, the resumption of passenger trains has been criticised by state Chief Ministers in their meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday. The Tamil Nadu CM also urged the PM to not allow operation of any train from Chennai till the end of the month.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation At 8PM Today, Cases At 70,756

As per the railway officials, total 45,533 PNRs have been generated and reservation issued to 82,317 passengers for special trains. The total collection is Rs 16,15,63,821 pic.twitter.com/O1u83CnepP — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

MHA issues SOP for movement by trains

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a Standard Operating Protocol for the movement of persons by train. This comes a day ahead of the partial resumption of long-distance passenger trains. As per the SOP, the movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways in a graded manner in consultation with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The information pertaining to the train schedule, coach specifications, the protocol for booking, entry, and movement of passengers shall be widely publicized.

READ | 'It Is Prohibited': Western Railway Appeals To Migrant Workers To Stay Off Railway Tracks

It stated that only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station. Moreover, all passengers will be compulsorily screened, and only asymptomatic passengers can board the train. They will be provided hand sanitizers at entry and exit points at stations and coaches. Additionally, they must wear face cover or masks during entry and travel. On arrival at their destination, the passengers shall adhere to the health protocols prescribed by the respective state or Union Territory.

READ | How To Register On IRCTC App? Here's An Easy Step-by-step Guide For You

(With ANI Inputs)