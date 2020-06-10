Special Trains From Bangalore & Other Regions To Maintain Connectivity

A large number of workers in Bangalore were walking back thousands of kilometres to their home states. The government took a number of efforts to solve this issue of the migrant workers by providing them with special trains. The labour department had previously revealed that there have been over one lakh online registrations of inter-state travellers from Karnataka on the Seva Sindhu website every day.

Whereas till June 5, 2020, over 10 lakh migrant labours had registered to the Seva Sindhu website. As of now, over 200 special trains have been announced by the government to ensure that migrant labourers and other traveller reach their respective destinations safely.

200 special trains announced

Recently, the official Twitter account of South Western Railway in India announced that 200 special trains will run from June 10, 2020, to mid-July. The special trains announced will run across the country and have been scheduled in order to maintain connectivity between different states. In majority, trains have been scheduled from Mumbai, Howrah and New Delhi to different states in the country. Check out the entire timetable of the 200 special trains below -

On June 10, 2020, two special trains from Bangalore were scheduled to travel to New Delhi and Hubli respectively. No other special trains have been scheduled to start from Bangalore as of now, but they are expected to start in full swing as trains become more frequent. On the other hand, a press release was issued by the Indian Railways which states that they will continue to provide Shramik Special Trains to states based on demand.

The press release issued by the Indian Railways reads that they are committed to providing comfortable and safe movement of migrants through Shramik Special trains as required by the states. As of now, more than 4347 Shramik Special services have been provided by the Indian Railways which have approximately transported over 60 lakh people to their destination states. The Indian Railways has informed state authorities that they will provide required trains within 24 hours of the demand made by the respective state.

On the other hand, Indian Railways has also assured that they will provide additional Shramik Special trains for any requirements given in the future too. Whereas, the Indian railways also promised to meet any additional demand that may arise over and above the projections provided by the state, at a short notice. Whereas, authorities have issues directions for return of willing migrant workers to their native places. Indan Railways is taking all the necessary steps for further compliance of the order issued by the authorities.

