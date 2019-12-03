The Debate
Indian Students Sing 'Believer' In Morning Assembly, Imagine Dragons 'love' It

General News

Imagine Dragons replied to the video posted by an internet user showing Indian students singing their song Believer during morning assembly on December 2.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian students

Imagine Dragons replied to the video posted by an internet user showing Indian students singing their song Believer during morning assembly on December 2. The band, 'loved' the video which has already received more than lakh views in less than three hours. Dan Reynolds, the band member had also replied to the video saying it was 'beautiful' and thanked the Twitter user for sharing the 30-second clip. However, someone in the reactions also said that it was St Charles School in Bengaluru where the students in a school uniform can be seen following the instructions by a teacher and singing the popular song. 

Netizens remember their school prayers

The 30-second-clip has made netizens reminisce about their childhood days and the prayers which were sung during morning assemblies. One of the Twitter users also said that in old days there were only selected songs to be sung at the assembly, however, schools must encourage 'such offbeat motivational' songs to inspire the students. The internet users also believe that 'this is the type of content' they wish to see while referring to the video. One user also said that at least if the students sing such songs, others would not doze off during assembly time and 'boring prayers'. 

Published:
