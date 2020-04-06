The Debate
'We've Ensured All Govts Worked Together Against Covid; With Experts' Advice': PM Modi

General News

PM Modi in his address to BJP party workers spoke about the reigning COVID-19 crisis and India's ensuing efforts to tackle the pandemic on a war footing

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

On account of the 40th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the party cadres. In his address, PM Modi focused almost exclusively on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. He remarked that India's ensuing efforts to tackle the pandemic have set an example to the world. 

READ: PM Modi Shares Special Message To Party Workers On BJP's 40th Foundation Day

Prime Minister Modi on India and COVID-19

During his address, PM Modi stated how India's war footing steps to tackle the situation have set an example for the world.

READ | BREAKING: This Is PM Modi's 5-point Appeal To BJP Cadre Amid India's Coronavirus Fight

In addition, PM Modi also spoke about the government's close coordination with other establishments and experts.

Here's PM Modi's address on BJP's 40th Foundation Day

READ | Give Up One Meal To Mark BJP Foundation Day: Nadda To Party Workers

PM Modi's 5-point appeal to BJP Karyakartas:

PM Modi also issued a 5-point appeal to the party cadres during his address:

1) Gareebon ko ration ke liye seva abhiyan - "You need to take it up in a big way. Let no needy be left out, let no underprivileged go hungry" - to ensure rations for the poor.

2) Cover your face while going to help anyone - "It isn't necessary that the gear which is required for medical practitioners is essential for everyone, even home-made remedies can be applied. Make 5 masks for people each."

3) Thank people for their efforts, "increase their morale, mobilise people for this. For this Dhanyavaad Abhiyaan - party's mandate is to take 5 letters of thanks from each family - at polling booth, for healthcare workers, police, sanitisation workers, government workers, post-office staff. Let there be a signature campaign."

4) This is very important for a long fight. Govt has designated Aarogya Setu app - to inform citizens. Each karyakarta must ensure this app is installed in 40 people's phones, and information duly filled up.

5) Financial help is also very important. We've seen in times of crisis, mothers and wives donate their jewellery and gold, poor empty their purses. We've seen this during war, and this situation is nothing short of a war. We've seen people donate to PM-CARES fund, and my appeal to BJP cadre is to contribute to this fund and appeal to 40 people to do so as well.

First Published:
COMMENT
