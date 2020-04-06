The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Shares Special Message To Party Workers On BJP's 40th Foundation Day

General News

On the 40th foundation day of BJP, PM Modi greeted BJP workers & asked them to help the needy as the country fights to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On the 40th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the BJP workers and asked them to help the needy as the country fights to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. Recalling the contribution of those who toiled for decades to build the party, he said that it is because of them that the BJP got the chance to serve crores of Indians. PM Modi will also be addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday afternoon.

READ | Amit Shah Extends Greetings To Party Workers On The Occasion Of BJP's 40th Foundation Day

READ | PM Modi's Cabinet Colleagues Light Lamp To Showcase Solidarity In Fight Against COVID-19

The Prime Minister also said that whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve the nation, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. He also appealed to party workers to reaffirm the importance of social distancing, help those in need amid lockdown and enable India to overcome COVID-19.

READ | Responding To PM Modi's Call, Odisha Lights Diyas At 9 Pm

40th foundation day

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 40th foundation day will see a muted celebration on Monday. Founded on April 6, 1980, the party is expected to hold a low profile celebration for the important day as it has been observing the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a nationwide lockdown to defeat the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Sources stated that as part of the low-key day observance, BJP chief JP Nadda will be hoisting the party flag at his residence as the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg is also under lockdown. It is understood that staff at the headquarters is expected to hoist the National Flag at its headquarters.

READ | From KCR To Pinarayi Vijayan, Number Of CMs Follow PM Modi's '9 Pm- 9 Mins' Appeal

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
PM Modi
INDIA SHINES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
'Ramayan': Doordarshan trolled Sonakshi Sinha with poll after episode? Netizens convinced
RAMAYAN: DID DD TROLL SONAKSHI?
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS