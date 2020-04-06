PM Modi Shares Special Message To Party Workers On BJP's 40th Foundation Day

On the 40th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the BJP workers and asked them to help the needy as the country fights to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. Recalling the contribution of those who toiled for decades to build the party, he said that it is because of them that the BJP got the chance to serve crores of Indians. PM Modi will also be addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday afternoon.

Greetings to all fellow @BJP4India Karyakartas on the Sthapana Diwas of the Party. Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the Party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation’s length and breadth. #BJPat40 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

Whenever @BJP4India has got the opportunity to serve, the Party has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. In line with the Party’s ethos, our Karyakartas have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service. #BJPat40 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

The Prime Minister also said that whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve the nation, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. He also appealed to party workers to reaffirm the importance of social distancing, help those in need amid lockdown and enable India to overcome COVID-19.

We mark our Party’s 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President @JPNadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free. #BJPat40 pic.twitter.com/8RrvuLKzWm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 40th foundation day will see a muted celebration on Monday. Founded on April 6, 1980, the party is expected to hold a low profile celebration for the important day as it has been observing the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a nationwide lockdown to defeat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sources stated that as part of the low-key day observance, BJP chief JP Nadda will be hoisting the party flag at his residence as the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg is also under lockdown. It is understood that staff at the headquarters is expected to hoist the National Flag at its headquarters.

