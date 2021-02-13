'India's Commitment Clear For Climate Change': US Special Convoy Lauds PM Modi's Efforts

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to address climate issues in the world, during the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, on Thursday. He tweeted that both the nations have a great deal to gain from joining together to confront the climate crisis and intends to work "very, very closely with" with Indian leadership including Prime Minister Modi and External Minister S Jaishankar.

Thank you PM @NarendraModi, EAM @DrSJaishankar & @teriin for hosting me at #WSDS2021. India's commitment is clear - the country is taking important steps to back up words with real action. Our nations have a great deal to gain from joining together to confront the climate crisis. https://t.co/pBRbsFB0Ok pic.twitter.com/we9aVtTJLy — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) February 11, 2021

Kerry further said that Modi's announcement of a target of 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030 is going to be one of the most important contributions in the world.

"PM Modi's announcement of a target of 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030 is a strong terrific example of how to power a growing economy with clean energy and it's going to be one of the most important contributions in the world because India today is already the third-largest emitter in the world," he said, reported ANI.

US Special Envoy also mentioned that India has been a wonderful partner in advancing global ambitions from the negotiations in Paris to the current efforts leading to the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. Emphasizing that PM Modi made a very important contribution to the dialogue, Kerry said that India is a world leader in the deployment of renewable energy and the leadership of the International Solar Alliance was very critical for India and other growing economies of the world.

'World Sustainable Development Summit 2021'

The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, took place online on February 10 and brought together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change. The theme of the Summit was `Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all`. Energy and industry transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, climate finance, circular economy, clean oceans and air pollution, were amongst the range of topics that were discussed during the Summit.

(With ANI Inputs)