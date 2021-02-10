PM Modi To Inaugurate 'World Sustainable Development Summit 2021' Via Video Conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "World Sustainable Development Summit 2021" on Wednesday at 6:30 pm via video conferencing. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that this summit will bring together a wide range of experts to discuss ways to mitigate climate change. The theme of the Summit is "Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all".

At 6:30 PM this evening, will inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021. This Summit brings together a wide range of experts to discuss ways to mitigate climate change. https://t.co/eCygDjfaE2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

READ | PM Modi Gets Emotional While Bidding Farewell To Cong MP Ghulam Nabi Azad In Rajya Sabha

PM Modi: 'Will discuss ways to mitigate climate change'

According to a release by Prime Minister' Officer (PMO), this "World Sustainable Development Summit 2021" will be attended by H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Hon. James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea; Mr Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People’s Majlis, Republic of Maldives; Ms Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, and Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

READ | PM Modi Likely To Reply To President Kovind's Address In Lok Sabha On February 10

The release by PMO read, "The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from 10th-12th February 2021. The Summit will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change."

READ | PM Modi Fires 'G-23' Jibe At Cong While Thanking Ghulam Nabi Azad: 'Take In Right Spirit'

The release further informed that India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Eart Sciences will be the key partners of the summit, which PM Modi will inaugurate on Wednesday. Energy and industry transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, climate finance, circular economy, clean oceans and air pollution, are amongst the range of topics that will be discussed during the Summit.

READ | PM Modi To Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' On The President’s Address In Rajya Sabha Today