Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Holds Meeting On Improving Crop Cultivation Amid Covid

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Sunday, held a meeting to review the crop cultivation pattern in the state. The CM also discussed alternative crops so that farmers can apply for regulatory cultivation, which would ensure minimum support price for the agricultural produce.

Second meeting on agriculture

The experts present in the meeting stated that crops should be cultivated on the basis of the food habits of the people and the demand in the market. They also suggested that the crops that the farmers cultivate should be decided by the state government since farmers in a certain area grow the same kind of crop.

The agricultural scientists, experts and others will research to decide which crops should be cultivated in which area and the extent of the cultivation. Farmers who follow the state government guidelines will receive benefits under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

This is the second such meeting focused on agriculture and chaired by the CM in the last few days. Earlier, CM Rao chaired a meeting on the agricultural sector and directed the state officials to come up with a Comprehensive Agriculture Policy for the state in order to make the agricultural sector profitable and also to fulfill the food requirements of the state.

During the video conference, the CM said, "A Comprehensive Agriculture policy should be prepared in the state. Everything should happen in tune with the policy. The government should decide on which crops should farmers go in for. Planning should be done in such a way that crops should be cultivated based on the food needs of people in the state and the crops, which are in demand in the markets in other regions. Identify alternative crops. Suggest these crops to farmers. Cultivation should be done on these lines. The government will make arrangements so that farmers will get support price for their produce."

