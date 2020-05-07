India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 50,000 Mark; Death Toll At 1,783 & 15,267 Recoveries So Far

As India is battling the Coronavirus crisis, the country has seen 3,561 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 52,952 including 35,902 active cases.

While 1,783 deaths have been reported overall, around 15,267 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 16,758 and 6,625 cases respectively.

India's doubling rate now 11 days

Professor Shamika Ravi, senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council has been analysing the pandemic trends in India and sharing the same with the public through social media. According to her, the confirmed cases in the country have risen sharply and active cases are now growing at 6.4% which means that the current doubling rate is 11 days.

Analyzing recovery rates across countries, Prof Ravi's data shows that USA, UK, Brazil, Russia, India are yet to flatten the curve whereas countries like Germany, South Korea, Iran are showing good recovery. The graph also shows China’s recovery is one of fitting the curve. "Too perfect to be true..?" she asked. However, unlike the countries showing good recovery rates, India and others have not flattened the curve because the active cases are still growing.

