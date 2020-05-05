India Sees Highest Single Day Spike To 46,433 Cases Total; 1586 Deaths & 12,726 Recoveries

As India battles with the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation witnessed the highest single-day spike on Tuesday with an increase of 3900 cases in a single day. The death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 1568 and the number of cases climbed to 46,433 in the country as per the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 32,138 as 12,726 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, according to the government

State-wise report as per Health Ministry:

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 14,541 cases, followed by Gujarat 5,804 cases and Delhi recording 4898 cases. Tamil Nadu has reported 3550 cases and Rajasthan, 3061.

Recovery rate improves further

The nation continues to witness a surge in the number of cases despite undergoing two lockdowns and the third one in effect as India begins to partially open up its economy in areas that are not much affected by the novel coronavirus or are recovering from it. Although the number of infected cases is on the rise, India reported its highest number of recoveries in a single day as well with 1,074 patients getting cured, and the recovery rate being improved to 27.52%.

The ministry also said that the outcome ratio, indicating the status of closed COVID-19 cases i.e. the ration between people who recovered and those who passed away, has improved from 80:20 on April 17 to 90:10 on Monday.

In a press briefing, the Ministry noted that the nationwide lockdown is being eased in a staggered manner and it is imperative to continue rigorous containment measures, effective clinical management, infection prevention and control and prevent any new outbreak.

The Health Ministry stressed on the need to maintain necessary precautions like social distancing and wearing of face masks/covers in public places even as the lockdown eases in several parts of the country. The Ministry warned against being complacent in the fight against COVID-19 saying it can lead to the emergence of new cases and held that emergence of new cases in districts where no cases have been reported so far can lead to the imposition of fresh restrictions.