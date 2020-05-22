India's Covid Doubling Rate Improves To 17 Days Even As Cases Cross 1L; World At 13 Days

Even as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, India has managed to slow its doubling rate even further to 17 days, Professor Shamika Ravi revealed on Friday. Professor Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, has been analysing the pandemic trends in India and sharing the same with the public through social media.

According to her, even as the confirmed cases in the country have risen sharply with active cases growing at 4.2 per cent, the current doubling rate is the slowest ever at 17 days.

Active cases have to stop rising for us to #FlattenTheCurve.

The death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 3,583 and the number of cases climbed to 118,447 in the country, as per the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 66,330 while 48,534 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, according to the government.

Global cases doubling in 13 days

When it comes to the global doubling rate, the total cases are doubling at 13 days, with the compounded daily growth rate at 12 per cent.

Total cases doubling in 13 days. Active cases doubling in 17 days. It was down to 23 days on 16th May.

Moreover, in terms of a global comparison, Germany, Iran and South Korea have been faring very well. Countries hard-hit in Europe like Italy, Spain and France are recovering slowly, while the UK, US, Brazil, India and Russia are yet to begin their path to recovery since their active cases are still growing.

COVID death rates in India, Japan and South Korea are at the lower end, while countries such as the UK, US, Sweden and Canada see high and growing deaths due to the virus.

How are hotspot countries (>100K cases) doing? Total cases and Total deaths

